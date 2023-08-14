 Skip to main content
Timeline extended for Dubois County storm debris drop-off sites

  • Updated
dubois-county-indiana-generic-2020.jpg

Because of high demand, officials in Dubois County say dates have been extended for several storm debris drop-off sites in the community.

As we reported, several storm damage debris drop-off sites were established in the county after an EF-1 tornado swept through the area.

Dubois County EMA says two sites will now be open a while longer because of high demand.

The extended sites will be open through Aug. 23, and are:

  • Haysville Park South Field, Haysville Park Street (North side of road just past the mill)
    • Natural wood debris (tree limbs, branches, etc.)
    • Construction debris dumpster
    • Metal dumpster 
  • Corner of 960 E and State Highway 56
    • Construction debris dumpster

Each site will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the final day.

The third site that was originally opened on North State Road 545 is now closed.

