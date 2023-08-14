Timeline extended for Dubois County storm debris drop-off sites

DUBOIS COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Because of high demand, officials in Dubois County say dates have been extended for several storm debris drop-off sites in the community.
As we reported, several storm damage debris drop-off sites were established in the county after an EF-1 tornado swept through the area.
Dubois County EMA says two sites will now be open a while longer because of high demand.
The extended sites will be open through Aug. 23, and are:
- Haysville Park South Field, Haysville Park Street (North side of road just past the mill)
- Natural wood debris (tree limbs, branches, etc.)
- Construction debris dumpster
- Metal dumpster
- Corner of 960 E and State Highway 56
- Construction debris dumpster
Each site will be available from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through the final day.
The third site that was originally opened on North State Road 545 is now closed.