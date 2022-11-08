Tom Latham retains position as sheriff of Posey County

The results are in for the race for sheriff in Posey County, Indiana.
Incumbent sheriff Tom Latham was declared the victor in the race for sheriff on Tuesday.
Latham, a Republican, was victorious in the race for sheriff against independent opponent Tobin Riney.
Election officials say Latham took the win with 77% of the vote.
Latham thanked his wife, family, and friends following his victory.
