'Tox Away Day' happening for Vanderburgh County residents

A "Tox Away Day" will be happening for Vanderburgh County residents on Saturday, Oct. 8.
Officials with the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District say that residents of the county can dispose of household hazardous waste at the event, which will be held from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Civic Center parking lot.
Things like used motor oil, gasoline, antifreeze, pesticides, and herbicides are acceptable, as are other things like household cleaners, aerosol cans, solvents, thinners, oil-based paint, pharmaceuticals, and mercury-containing items like thermometers and fluorescent bulbs.
Officials say that tires can also be recycled at the event.
Materials that won't be accepted include latex paint, commercial and industrial waste, explosives and ammunition, infectious waste and radioactive waste.
Anyone who needs more information can contact the Vanderburgh County Solid Waste District at 812-436-7800. You can also visit evansville.in.gov/recycle for more information, plus a list of upcoming events.