Toyota Indiana celebrates first-ever Grand Highlander with $11.1M announcement to benefit schools

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — A big event was held in Princeton on Wednesday morning as officials with Toyota Indiana celebrated the first-ever 2024 Grand Highlander.
The arrival of the Grand Highlander follows Toyota's previous $803 million announcement to bring the production of two all-new SUVs to the facility in Princeton.
The Grand Highlander was introduced as one of the two new models, featuring the latest tech, a spacious adult-sized third row, and plenty of cargo space for family adventures.
Wednesday's celebration of the Grand Highlander also included a five-year, multimillion-dollar commitment from Toyota to help create new possibilities for Indiana schools.
The Toyota USA Foundation announced "Driving Possibilities" grants of up to $11.1 million to prepare students for future science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) careers.
The initial funds will be distributed through the EVSC, North Gibson School Corp., Building Blocks, and Youth First Inc. to provide access to quality PreK education, mental health resources, multi-language learning, and hands-on STEM programs.
"Toyota is always looking to the future, by introducing new products like the Grand Highlander and innovative community initiatives like Driving Possibilities," said Toyota Indiana president Leah Curry.
At Wednesday's event, Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb also said a few words about the impact of Toyota's continued contributions to education.