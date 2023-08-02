Toyota Indiana celebrating 2024 Grand Highlander with special announcement

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEVV) — Officials with Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton plan to hold a big event on Wednesday morning.
Toyota officials say they'll be celebrating the all-new 2024 Grand Highlander with a special announcement.
Governor Eric Holcomb will be there for the event in Princeton Wednesday as they celebrate the first-ever Grand Highlander at Toyota Indiana.
The Governor is expected to give remarks on Toyota's economic impact on the Hoosier State.
44News will be there for the announcement, and will bring you more information once it's available.