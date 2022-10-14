 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Toyota Indiana President Leah Curry inducted into the 2022 Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

  • Updated
  • 0
Toyota Indiana President Leah Curry

A local manufacturing leader was recently honored by being inducted into the 2022 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame.

Toyota Indiana President Leah Curry was inducted into the 2022 Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame during a ceremony held in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday evening.

“Early access to STEM programs that nurture a girl’s interest in math and science and expose them to the application of those disciplines is extremely important. This is the key to increasing the number of women in manufacturing," said Curry. “The future of women in manufacturing is truly limitless.”

We're told the Hall of Fame was created in 2019 by the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) to recognize women who have made renowned contributions to the manufacturing industry.

Curry joins two other WiM Hall of Fame inductees from Toyota – Susan Elkington, President, Toyota Kentucky (2019) and Millie Marshall, retired President, Toyota Indiana (2021).

In addition to Curry, 12 other women were also inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame during Wednesday's ceremony. Inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers, and then selected by a panel of executives.

Read more about Curry and her work on her Toyota bio page.

