Toyota Indiana President Leah Curry inducted into the 2022 Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame

A local manufacturing leader was recently honored by being inducted into the 2022 class of Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame.
Toyota Indiana President Leah Curry was inducted into the 2022 Women in Manufacturing Hall of Fame during a ceremony held in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday evening.
“Early access to STEM programs that nurture a girl’s interest in math and science and expose them to the application of those disciplines is extremely important. This is the key to increasing the number of women in manufacturing," said Curry. “The future of women in manufacturing is truly limitless.”
We're told the Hall of Fame was created in 2019 by the Women in Manufacturing Association (WiM) to recognize women who have made renowned contributions to the manufacturing industry.
Curry joins two other WiM Hall of Fame inductees from Toyota – Susan Elkington, President, Toyota Kentucky (2019) and Millie Marshall, retired President, Toyota Indiana (2021).
In addition to Curry, 12 other women were also inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame during Wednesday's ceremony. Inductees were nominated by their colleagues and industry peers, and then selected by a panel of executives.
Read more about Curry and her work on her Toyota bio page.