Toyota looking to fill positions in Princeton for new SUV lines

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana in Princeton, Indiana, is looking to add new members to its team.
Toyota says it's currently looking to hire new Industrial Automation Maintenance Team Members.
A job listing from Toyota says it's looking to fill those positions with the addition of its two all-new SUV lines - an $803 million project that was announced back in April 2021.
According to Toyota, starting pay for Industrial Automation Maintenance Team Members ranges from $28 to $39.50 per hour, with raises ever 6 months.
Toyota says a new hire bonus of $5,000 is also available to new hires.
