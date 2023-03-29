 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Minor flooding is occurring at several points along the lower Ohio
River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast
points from Wednesday to Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet tomorrow. It will then fall below flood stage late
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Traffic backed up after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville

  • 0
Traffic Alert

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Drivers traveling on the Lloyd Expressway on the east side of Evansville could see delays after a Wednesday morning crash.

Authorities tell 44News that three vehicles were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway at Vann Avenue.

The 911 call came in around 7:45 a.m. We're told that no one was injured.

Drivers tell us traffic is backed up in the area as crews continue to clean up.

Anyone traveling in the area should use caution until the scene is clear.

