Traffic backed up after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Drivers traveling on the Lloyd Expressway on the east side of Evansville could see delays after a Wednesday morning crash.
Authorities tell 44News that three vehicles were involved in a crash in the westbound lanes of the Lloyd Expressway at Vann Avenue.
The 911 call came in around 7:45 a.m. We're told that no one was injured.
Drivers tell us traffic is backed up in the area as crews continue to clean up.
Anyone traveling in the area should use caution until the scene is clear.