Traffic impacted by water main break on Evansville's west side

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Crews are at the scene of a water main break on the west side of Evansville.

According to Evansville Water and Sewer Utility (EWSU), the water main break is in the area of Rosenberger Avenue and the Lloyd Expressway.

EWSU says that Rosenberger Avenue southbound from University Drive to the Lloyd Expressway is closed while crews work on the break.

The water main break was first reported around 9:30 a.m.

As of around noon, EWSU's online boil advisory map did not show any advisories in the area as a result of the incident.

Drivers are being asked to slow down in the area and use extra caution while crews work.

EWSU crews working on water main break (Evansville Water and Sewer Utility)

