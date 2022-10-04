Traffic partially blocked after crash on Lloyd Expressway in Vanderburgh County

Crews are at the scene of a crash in west Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
Just before 9:30 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said it was at the scene of a crash with injuries in the area of South Red Bank Road and the West Lloyd Expressway.
VCSO says eastbound traffic on the Lloyd is partially blocked, and that drivers should avoid the area if possible.
The extent of injuries sustained and number of vehicles involved in the crash wasn't immediately released.
