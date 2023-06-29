Trailer blows over with two people inside, other reports of wind damage in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — We're receiving reports of storm damage caused by high winds in Gibson County.
The Gibson County Sheriff's Office says a trailer blew over with two people inside near the intersection of 850 East and 300 South on Thursday morning.
According to the sheriff's office, both people were able to get out, but one elderly person needed help.
The sheriff's office also tells us there are reports of tree damage just east of Princeton.
There's also been a report of a roof being blown off along SR 64 in eastern Gibson County, and emergency crews are currently responding to the scene.
Storm Team 44 is tracking 60 to 70 mile per-hour winds in the area, as well as two-inch diameter hail.
It's not clear if anyone's been injured as a result of those incidents, but we have news crews in the area and will continue to bring you the latest.