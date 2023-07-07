Train derails near Toyota in Gibson County

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — Some drivers could face delays in Gibson County after several train cars derailed Friday.
Officials with the Gibson County Sheriff's Office tell us the train was coming from Toyota on Friday morning when several cars flipped.
Our 44News crews at the scene saw several train cars toppled over off of the track in a field.
The derailment happened near CR 175 and CR 250 S.
RJ Corman Railroad Services had crews and trucks in the area working to resolve the problem.
Officials with the sheriff's office tell us that the train wasn't carrying any hazardous materials. No injuries were reported.
