Transportation officials looking for public feedback on dangerous Gibson County intersection

GIBSON COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — State transportation officials will be seeking the public's input on a dangerous intersection in Gibson County.

The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) will be hosting a public meeting surrounding the intersection at Highway 41 and County Road 100 on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Community members are invited to attend the meeting at Princeton Community High School in Princeton, and give feedback on ways to improve the intersection.

44News recently took a closer look at the intersection, and authorities told us it's one of the most dangerous stoplights in the area.

In addition to hearing from the public during the Sept. 14 meeting, INDOT will also discuss current plans to improve safety at the intersection.

Officials say they plan to do that by "reducing the number of potential traffic conflict points."