Tree falls on Evansville home Thursday morning

The Evansville Fire Department was called to a home on the south side of the city Thursday morning after a tree fell on it.
Central Dispatch confirms a call came in around 6:45 a.m. for a tree on a home near the intersection of Coker Avenue and South Rotherwood Ave.
When crews arrived, a command post was set up to help a person get out of the home due to damage from the tree.
Firefighters have since left the scene. We're told that the homeowner got out of the house safely, and that there were no injuries.
