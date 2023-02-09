 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected. The strongest wind gusts will be associated with a
line of showers this morning.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of
50 mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Tree falls on Evansville home Thursday morning

  • Updated
  • 0
tree falls on house in Evansville

The Evansville Fire Department was working on getting a person out of the home along Coker Avenue.

The Evansville Fire Department was called to a home on the south side of the city Thursday morning after a tree fell on it.

Central Dispatch confirms a call came in around 6:45 a.m. for a tree on a home near the intersection of Coker Avenue and South Rotherwood Ave.

When crews arrived, a command post was set up to help a person get out of the home due to damage from the tree.

Firefighters have since left the scene. We're told that the homeowner got out of the house safely, and that there were no injuries.

We have a crew at the scene and will update the latest as it comes in.