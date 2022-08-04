Tree limb drop-off site established for Evansville residents after storm

City officials in Evansville, Indiana, have set up a tree limb drop-off site for local residents cleaning up from the recent storms in the area.
The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation says the designated drop-off site is the former Roberts Stadium parking lot.
The parks departments says that the site is only for damaged trees/tree limbs from Evansville residents and property owners.
To make sure no one is dumping trash, the Evansville Police Department's Guardian will provide video surveillance at the tree limb drop-off site.
The drop-off site can be used until sundown each day from now until the end of the day on Friday, Aug. 12. Officials say that timeframe could be extended if enough people still need to use the site.