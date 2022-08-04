 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana and
western Kentucky, including the following areas, along and east of
Interstates 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A slow moving disturbance will trigger scattered to numerous
thunderstorms through this evening. Storms that repeat over
the same area will be capable of producing flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

Tree limb drop-off site established for Evansville residents after storm

  • Updated
  • 0
Picking up sticks

City officials in Evansville, Indiana, have set up a tree limb drop-off site for local residents cleaning up from the recent storms in the area.

The Evansville Department of Parks and Recreation says the designated drop-off site is the former Roberts Stadium parking lot.

The parks departments says that the site is only for damaged trees/tree limbs from Evansville residents and property owners.

To make sure no one is dumping trash, the Evansville Police Department's Guardian will provide video surveillance at the tree limb drop-off site.

The drop-off site can be used until sundown each day from now until the end of the day on Friday, Aug. 12. Officials say that timeframe could be extended if enough people still need to use the site.

