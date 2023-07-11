Tri-State Food Bank collecting donations to fight food insecurity for students

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — School will be back in session before we know it, and one local organization is doing its best to fight food insecurity for students.
From now until July 21, Tri-State Food Bank is accepting donations for its "Backpack for Heroes" campaign.
The program provides meals to children who depend on reduced cost or free school lunches, and those who may not have access to meals over the weekend.
"Food insecurity is very high right, now especially for children, and families' grocery budgets are stretched to the max - and they are not getting the nutrition that they need over the weekend," says Glen Roberts with Tri-State Food Bank. "So this helps fill that gap over the weekend so families can buy groceries for the week."
The organization's goal through the campaign is to raise $24,000.
If you're interested in donating, text "BACKPACK" to 71777.