Tri-State Food Bank encourages canned food donations throughout the month of February

  • Updated
Bryce Anglin

Officials with the local nonprofit organization Tri-State Food Bank are asking for the community's support in February.

With February being "National Canned Goods Month," Tri-State Food Bank is encouraging the public to donate canned food items that will go towards its ongoing mission of supporting community members in need of food assistance.

If you'd like to help in the battle against hunger, you can drop off things like soup, veggies, or fruit to the Tri-State Food Bank location at 2504 Lynch Road.

Tri-State Food Bank says you can strike an even bigger blow against food insecurity in your community by hosting a food drive of your own. You can find more information on hosting your own food drive on Tri-State Food Bank's website.

