Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway event at Bosse Field

Tri-State Food Bank is planning to hold another mobile food distribution event for residents in Evansville.

Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the upcoming distribution event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. noon (while supplies last) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, at historic Bosse Field.

Organizers say that nothing is required to receive a food box, but that the boxes are limited to one per household.

The food bank's last mobile food giveaway at Bosse Field was held at the end of September.

Bosse Field is located at 23 N. Main St. in Evansville.