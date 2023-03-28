Tri-State Food Bank offers new online map to help community find food assistance

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — There's a new online tool for community members in need of food assistance.
Tri-State Food Bank is now offering a "Vivery" map on its website.
The free, digital tool allows anyone to find local pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens that offer free food in their area.
“This interactive, easy-to-use online map will be a powerful tool to help our neighbors in need find food assistance. We hope that by easing a family’s burden of locating food resources they will gain more peace of mind in knowing where their next meal is coming from," says Glenn Roberts, Executive Director of Tri-State Food Bank.
To check out the online resource, just visit the Tri-State food Bank website and enter your ZIP Code.