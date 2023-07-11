 Skip to main content
Tri-State Schnucks locations kicking off 'Hydrate Our Heroes' beverage drive on Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Schnucks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Schnucks locations around the Tri-State will be collecting beverages for a good cause starting Wednesday.

All store locations will be participating in the "Hydrate Our Heroes" beverage drive from July 12 through July 18.

Through the beverage drive, stores will collect drinks that will go to local firefighters, law enforcement, and other first responders.

Donation bins will be placed at each store where drinks can be donated.

The most requested items include:

  • Sports Drinks
  • Energy Drinks
  • Bottled Water
  • Sparkling Waters

You can find a Schnucks location near you by visiting locations.schnucks.com.

