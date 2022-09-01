Tri-Stater's may see a price increase at the pump

It happens year around, gas prices fluctuate especially when holiday's like Labor Day approach.
"Indiana is sort of in an unique position right now because we have seen an 8 or 9 increase in prices from this time last week," said Nick Chabbaria, Public Affairs Specialist at AAA Missouri.
According to a report from AAA, the current national average price of gas per gallon is $3.90 a gallon.
The gas prices in the Tri-State falling just a few cents lower than that with most peaking at $3.79, which is much more than the average one year ago.
According to a spreadsheet from AAA, Indiana's current average gas price is up 80% more than Labor Day Weekend 2021. But it's still significantly less than the average price back in June.
"About as low as it's been really all year since January," said Chabbaria.
Although there is a slight increase in the current price of gas, AAA says don't worry - it may not last for long.
"We don't necessarily expect that to continue to be the trend as we move forward in the short term in the next week, two weeks or even a month," said Chabbaria.
Despite this, the number of travelers over the weekend is expected to remain significant.
"A third of Americans are ready to travel for this weekend and the vast majority doing so by car. We know folks are still wanting to travel, they're still getting out there simply we think for the fact they haven't been able to travel the way they wanted for the last couple of years," said Chabbaria.
With the road ways full, they're encouraging people to drive safely.