Trial date rescheduled for Evansville woman charged in deadly overdose

Raven Young mug shot

Raven Young's trial date was rescheduled during a court hearing on Wednesday

An Evansville woman who was charged in connection a deadly overdose had a court hearing Wednesday.

Court records show Raven Young had a hearing on Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

During Young's latest hearing, her jury trial for March 27 was canceled. That trial date was rescheduled for Oct. 2 at 8 a.m.

Young was accused of selling an oxycodone tablet that contained fentanyl, resulting in the overdose death of Zachary Goodin.

Young faces felony charges of dealing drugs resulting in death, and dealing in a narcotic drug.

