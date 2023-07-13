Trial date rescheduled for widow of murdered Evansville firefighter

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — The trial for an Evansville woman who's charged in the death of her late husband has been delayed.

Court records show the jury trial date for Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was moved to October 23.

In place of the original trial date of July 31, a review hearing will now be held on the admissibility of statements.

Charged alongside Fox-Doerr in the 2019 death of Firefighter Robert Doerr was Larry Richmond Sr.

Records show that Doerr wrote a letter which described "issues of infidelity" before he was murdered outside of his home on Oakley Street after returning from a 12-hour shift with the Evansville Fire Department.

44News will continue to follow the case.