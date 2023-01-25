 Skip to main content
Trial date set in suspended Warrick County deputy's rape case

Dec. 12 photo of suspended Warrick County Deputy Jarred Stuckey in court

A suspended Warrick County, Indiana deputy who is facing several rape charges is set to go to trial.

During a hearing on Wednesday morning, Jarred Stuckey's trial date was set for July 24 at 8 a.m.

Stuckey will go to trial on four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery, one count of strangulation, and a count of intimidation - all felony charges.

The Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested in December 2022 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman. Following those allegations, Stuckey was suspended from his role in the sheriff's office without pay.

Stay with 44News on-air and online for updates on the case.

