Trial date set in suspended Warrick County deputy's rape case

A suspended Warrick County, Indiana deputy who is facing several rape charges is set to go to trial.
During a hearing on Wednesday morning, Jarred Stuckey's trial date was set for July 24 at 8 a.m.
Stuckey will go to trial on four counts of rape, one count of sexual battery, one count of strangulation, and a count of intimidation - all felony charges.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Deputy was arrested in December 2022 after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman. Following those allegations, Stuckey was suspended from his role in the sheriff's office without pay.
