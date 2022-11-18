 Skip to main content
Trial dates set for former Evansville parks director accused of fraud and misconduct

  • Updated
Former Evansville Parks Director Brian Holtz

Trial dates have been set for a former Evansville city official accused of fraud and misconduct.

During a hearing on Friday, the jury trial for former Evansville Park Director Brian Holtz was scheduled to begin on Aug. 14, 2023.

After beginning on Aug. 14, court records show Holtz's trial will continue through Aug. 18, then pick back up from Aug. 21 - Aug. 25.

Holtz was faced with multiple charges including Fraud, Official Misconduct, Counterfeiting, and Forgery after the discovery of several "irregular" invoices.

State audit of Evansville Parks Department lists $575K in discrepancies

Amid the ongoing investigation, Holtz resigned from his position as director.

Ahead of his August trial dates, Holtz will appear in court for a pretrial hearing on Jan. 11, 2023.

