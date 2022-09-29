Trial dates set for widow of murdered Evansville firefighter

Two trial dates have been set for the widow of a firefighter who was murdered in Evansville, Indiana.

During a review hearing on Thursday, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr was scheduled to go on trial for perjury on April 3, 2023.

A trial date for the murder case against Fox-Doerr was scheduled for May 22, 2023.

Pre-trial conferences will be held before both trial dates in March.

After the investigation into firefighter Robert Doerr's death began back in 2019, Fox-Doerr was charged with murder in the case, along with Larry Richmond Sr. in August of 2022.

Before being arrested and charged with murder, Fox-Doerr was arrested on the charge of Perjury in July, after authorities said she committed the offense while testifying before a Vanderburgh County Grand Jury.

