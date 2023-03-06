Truck bursts into flames in Gibson County

Crews were at the scene of a large truck fire in Gibson County, Indiana on Monday morning.
Officials with the Owensville Montgomery Township Fire Protection District said around 11 a.m. that they were called to the scene of the fire in the area of SR 168 and CR 600 S.
The fire department said that Gibson County EMS responded to the scene, but didn't say if anyone was injured.
Photos shared by the fire department showed that the flames were extinguished, but that the truck was completely destroyed.
No other details were immediately released.