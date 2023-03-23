Truck driver flown to hospital after crashing on I-64 in Warrick County

Officials were at the scene of a Thursday morning crash in Warrick County, Indiana.
The Indiana State Police says the crash happened about two miles west of Lynnville, and that an overturned semi was involved. They say there were injuries, and that someone was trapped in a vehicle.
Dispatchers say the 911 call came in just after 8 a.m., and that a medical helicopter was sent to the scene.
Authorities tell us the truck driver lost control and hit the right guardrail, causing them to go across the lanes and over the left guardrail, down an embankment.
We're told the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was flown to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
Warrick: Crash with injury and entrapment in the median on I-64 near the 37 mm. Overturned semi involved.— Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) March 23, 2023