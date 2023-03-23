Truck driver flown to hospital after crashing on I-64 in Warrick County

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY, APRIL
01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday, April 01.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 24.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.6 feet Thursday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Truck driver flown to hospital after crashing on I-64 in Warrick County

  • Updated
  • 0
Crash on I-64 in Warrick County (Indiana State Police)

Crash on I-64 in Warrick County (Indiana State Police)

Officials were at the scene of a Thursday morning crash in Warrick County, Indiana.

The Indiana State Police says the crash happened about two miles west of Lynnville, and that an overturned semi was involved. They say there were injuries, and that someone was trapped in a vehicle.

Dispatchers say the 911 call came in just after 8 a.m., and that a medical helicopter was sent to the scene.

Authorities tell us the truck driver lost control and hit the right guardrail, causing them to go across the lanes and over the left guardrail, down an embankment.

We're told the truck was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The driver was flown to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you