 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Truck driver stops to help Evansville area ISP trooper change flat tire

  • Updated
  • 0
Truck driver stops to help ISP

A truck driver named Guiva stops to help an Indiana State Police trooper change a flat tire on Thursday night (ISP photo)

An Indiana State Police trooper received some unexpected help from another motorist on Thursday night.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Indiana State Police trooper received some unexpected help from another motorist on Thursday night.

While driving back home down I-64 from an honor guard detail on Thursday night, ISP says Trooper Hadley got a flat tire.

As the trooper pulled over onto the shoulder to start changing his tire, a passing truck driver named Guiva saw him and pulled over to help.

Thanks to Guiva's assistance, the trooper was able to quickly get back on the road.

During Guiva's act of kindness, a second person also stopped to snap some pictures, ISP shares.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you