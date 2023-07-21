Truck driver stops to help Evansville area ISP trooper change flat tire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — An Indiana State Police trooper received some unexpected help from another motorist on Thursday night.
While driving back home down I-64 from an honor guard detail on Thursday night, ISP says Trooper Hadley got a flat tire.
As the trooper pulled over onto the shoulder to start changing his tire, a passing truck driver named Guiva saw him and pulled over to help.
Thanks to Guiva's assistance, the trooper was able to quickly get back on the road.
During Guiva's act of kindness, a second person also stopped to snap some pictures, ISP shares.