 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

TSA seizes 10 guns at Evansville Regional Airport in 2022, record-breaking amount nationwide

  • 0
Gun seized by TSA at Evansville Airport

Gun seized by TSA at Evansville Airport

The Transportation Security Agency (TSA) has been busy detecting firearms at airport checkpoints over the last year.

According to a report released by the agency, 6,542 firearms were stopped at 262 different airports around the nation in 2022, surpassing the previous record of 5,972 firearms caught at checkpoints the previous year. The TSA also says that 88% of the guns seized nation-wide were also loaded.

Some of those weapons were seized here in Evansville. According to the TSA, 10 guns were seized at the Evansville Regional Airport in 2022. That's up from 2021 (6 guns), 2020 (2 guns), 2019 (4 guns), and 2018 (6 guns).

Firearms caught by TSA at Indiana airport checkpoints from 2018 - 2022

Firearms caught by TSA at Indiana airport checkpoints from 2018 - 2022

“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is an expensive, dangerous mistake that far too many people are making,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “Our TSA officers are doing a fantastic job preventing weapons from making their way onboard aircraft, but the responsibility falls to passengers to pack smart and keep prohibited items out of their baggage.”

The TSA says that the penalty for bringing weapons to the airport can reach as high as $14,950.

The TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm on its website.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you