Tuesday is expected to be the busiest day for airports among Thanksgiving travel

Millions of people are hitting the roads and the skies over the next few days to gather with family and friends for Thanksgiving.
Holiday travel is really expected to ramp up this year, especially compared to the past few years when a lot of travel was impacted by the pandemic.
This holiday season is actually predicted to be one of the busiest on record.
AAA is projecting more than 54-million Americans will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving.
For a lot of flyers, this year is the first year since the pandemic that they’ll board a plane for the holidays.
Despite higher ticket prices, AAA is also predicting this year to be the third busiest period since they started tracking that data in 2000.
While most of those travelers are expected to travel by car, around 4.5 million people are traveling by plane.
Experts are suggesting travelers plan ahead and pack their patience whether they’re flying or driving for Thanksgiving this year.