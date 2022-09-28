Two arrested after apartment hit by car in Evansville

Two people were arrested after wrecking into an apartment in Evansville on Wednesday morning, according to police.
Officials with the Evansville Police Department tell us officers were dispatched to an apartment on the corner of West Buena Vista Road and Vista Drive around 2:35 a.m. on Wednesday after it was hit by a vehicle.
Police say the driver, 40-year-old Jeremy Harris, appeared to be under the influence. They say he failed field sobriety tests at the scene.
According to police, 25-year-old Dakota League was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the crash. They say he had a warrant out for his arrest.
Harris was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on charges of DUI, leaving the scene of a crash, and disorderly conduct.
League was also booked into the jail for the warrant, but was later released.