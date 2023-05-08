Two arrested after armed robbery in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two men are facing charges after an armed robbery that reportedly happened in Evansville.
Police said that two 18-year-old suspects - Kenneth Hayes and Jyneil Robinson - were arrested on theft and robbery charges after an investigation Sunday.
Officers were called to a robbery report just before 6 p.m. Sunday on Rheinhardt Avenue.
The victim said they were going to loan a friend a few hundred dollars, but that Hayes and Robinson showed up with the friend in their blue SUV and stole the money.
The victim told police that they were hit in the head with a gun during the robbery, and that a gun was also aimed at them.
During a struggle, the gun that the victim was hit with was reportedly dropped on the floor. Police said they recovered the gun and learned that it was stolen during a recent robbery.
Officers say they found the suspects at a home on West Oregon Street, and that they were called out of the house using a PA. They say the victim was able to identify them in a photo lineup.
Police say they got a search warrant for the blue SUV, and that they found Hayes's wallet in the back seat, along with an empty firearm holster. They say another gun holster was also found under the front passenger seat.
Hayes and Robinson were both booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail.