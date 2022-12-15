Two arrested after fentanyl dealing investigation in Evansville

Two people are being charged in a fentanyl dealing investigation out of Evansville.
Police say they went to a home on South Bedford Avenue just off of Lincoln Avenue on Wednesday to investigate 23-year-old Dalonzio Ricketts for dealing fentanyl pills out of the home.
Detectives say they saw Rickets and a woman, 20-year-old Angel Bowling, leaving the home in a car. They say they pulled Ricketts and Bowling over after the vehicle went left of center.
According to police, a strong odor of marijuana was coming from the car. They say Ricketts and Bowling were detained, and that a large bag of a green, leafy substance was found.
Police said they also found a large amount of cash - $1,500 - in the vehicle's center console. Among the bills recovered was recorded currency that was used in a controlled buy of "M 30" fentanyl pills from Ricketts, according to investigators.
During a search of the home on Bedford Avenue, authorities said they found scales, more cash, marijuana, one blue "M 30" pill, and a handgun.
Ricketts and Bowling were both booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on drug charges.