Two arrested after fleeing from state trooper in Evansville, authorities say

EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEVV) — Friday evening, September 8, at approximately 9:00 p.m., Trooper Widner was patrolling Read Street near Missouri Street in Evansville when he observed a 2002 Honda motorcycle displaying red lights on the front of the bike.
After some time the rider eventually turned onto a dead-end road just east of Evans Avenue where he attempted to turn around by riding through the grass, but the rider lost control and laid the bike down. The rider, Patrick Pate, 57, of Evansville, and his passenger, Nova Collins, 19, of Evansville, were arrested without further incident.
After Further investigation Officers learned Pate did not have a motorcycle endorsement and Collins had an outstanding warrant for failure to appear.
Pate and Collins were transported to the Vanderburgh County Jail. Pate is being held without bond. Collins is currently being held on a $250 bond