Two charged with murder in death of Evansville firefighter Robert Doerr

There's an update on a years-long murder investigation out of Evansville, Indiana.

The Evansville Police Department says two people have now been charged with the murder of Evansville Fire Department firefighter Robert Doerr.

According to EPD, Elizabeth Fox-Doerr, who is the widow of Robert Doerr, and Larry Richmond Sr. are the two individuals facing charges.

At the age of 51, Robert Doerr was shot and killed outside his Oakley Street home back in February of 2019. He had just returned home from working a 12-hour shift with the fire department.

Richmond Sr. had been incarcerated for federal gun charges since then. Just in July, Fox-Doerr had been arrested for the charge of Perjury.

EPD says this has been a joint investigation involving multiple agencies including the FBI, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office, and the Vanderburgh County Cyber Crimes Task Force.

Investigators held a press conference surrounding the charges at 1 p.m. Thursday. The press conference will be available for viewing on our website shortly.