Two dead after boat overturns in Newburgh

Two people are dead after a small boat overturned while on the water at a home in Newburgh, Indiana, according to the Warrick County Sheriff's Office.
The sheriff's office says it happened on Saturday afternoon at a home on Martin Road in Newburgh.
Around 4 p.m. Saturday, Warrick County Dispatch was notified that a small boat had capsized at the home, and that two people were underwater.
About 30 minutes later, two people were found underwater by fire department dive teams.
The sheriff's office says 23-year-old Jesus Juan Gonzales of Owensboro, Kentucky, and 27-year-old Eulises Giovanni Martinez-Gonzales of Owensboro were both pronounced dead at the scene.
The Warrick County Sheriff's Office was assisted at the scene by Newburgh Police Department, Ohio Township Fire Department, Newburgh Fire Department, Warrick EMS, DNR, Indiana Excise Police and the Warrick County Coroner’s Office.