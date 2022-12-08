Two dead, two injured after crash in Dubois County

Two people are dead and two others are injured after an early morning crash in Dubois County, Indiana.
The Indiana State Police says the crash happened early Thursday on State Road 64 near Pine Ridge Road, just east of Saint Anthony.
It's not clear what caused the crash, but authorities say that a car and a tanker truck were involved.
Police say the driver of the semi was taken to the hospital in Evansville, and that another passenger from the car that was flown to the hospital in critical condition.
The identities of the two people who died haven't been released at this time.
While the crash remains under investigation, ISP says drugs and alcohol aren't believed to be a factor.
