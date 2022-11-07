 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two displaced after house fire on East Riverside Drive in Evansville

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville Fire Department EFD generic

Two people were displaced by a house fire that happened in Evansville on Monday morning.

Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were called to the fire at a home on East Riverside Drive near South Weinbach Avenue.

Firefighters were able to arrive at the home within minutes after a bystander called 911 just after 9:30 a.m.

While both of the people living at the home were displaced due to interior damage, we're told they were able to get out of the house uninjured.

Authorities say that a grill at the back of the house may have started the fire, but the official cause remains under investigation.

Follow 44News on Facebook, or download the free 44News apps on Android or Apple devices

Recommended for you