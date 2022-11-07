Two displaced after house fire on East Riverside Drive in Evansville

Two people were displaced by a house fire that happened in Evansville on Monday morning.
Crews with the Evansville Fire Department were called to the fire at a home on East Riverside Drive near South Weinbach Avenue.
Firefighters were able to arrive at the home within minutes after a bystander called 911 just after 9:30 a.m.
While both of the people living at the home were displaced due to interior damage, we're told they were able to get out of the house uninjured.
Authorities say that a grill at the back of the house may have started the fire, but the official cause remains under investigation.