Two displaced by Evansville house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people are displaced after a house fire that happened in Evansville Thursday.
The Evansville Fire Department's crews were called to a house fire on Covert Avenue just before 5 p.m.
EFD says the people living at the home were able to call 911 and get out of the house.
Crews arriving at the home found smoke coming from the front and back. They say the fire was quickly located and extinguished in about 15 minutes.
No one was injured in the incident, but EFD say two people living at the home were displaced.