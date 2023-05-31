 Skip to main content
Two Evansville homes hit with gunfire

Evansville Police are investigating after two homes were hit with bullets.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Evansville Police are investigating after two homes were hit with bullets.

According to Central Dispatch, an initial call for shots fired was reported along South Judson Street just after 3:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Investigators on scene found shell casings in the road and in the driveway, with one car riddled with bullet holes.

Police officers were also called to another nearby address where a bullet was found lodged inside an interior wall.

Witnesses say a gray car was spotted leaving the scene.

