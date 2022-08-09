Two Evansville residents receive 'Outstanding Citizen Award' from Merit Commission

The Evansville Merit Commission recently awarded two citizens the "Outstanding Citizens Award" for their assistance during two critical runs.
The two citizens who received the awards on Monday were Alejandro Ramirez-Zavala and Diana Koester.
According to police, Ramirez-Zavala was awarded for taking quick action during a crash that happened outside of his home. They say he left his home to render aid to a man who was pinned between two vehicles as emergency crews were on their way.
Police said Koester received her award for helping a young child that had fallen into a retention pond behind Home Depot during sub-freezing temperatures in February.
More information on the good deeds done by both Ramirez-Zavala and Koester can be seen on the Evansville Police Department Facebook page.