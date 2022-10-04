Two firefighters injured at scene of Monday night house fire in Evansville

Two firefighters were injured at the scene of a house fire on Monday night in Evansville, Indiana.
The Evansville Fire Department says crews were called to a house fire in the area of Read Street and West Michigan Street around 7:30 p.m. Monday.
Crews arriving at the scene found heavy fire throughout the first floor of the home, but were able to get it under control in about 15 minutes.
According to EFD, two firefighters were injured at the scene of the incident.
They say one firefighter stepped into an open water meter pit and had to be taken to the hospital for x-rays. They say that firefighter was sent home for pain in both knees, but that they didn't have any broken bones.
EFD says another firefighter stepped into a separate uncovered water meter pit, but that their injuries were minor.
Neighbors told officials that there is homeless activity at the home, and the Evansville Police Department was called to take an arson report.
The fire department said crews had to return to the home early Tuesday morning to extinguish hot spots.
The fire remains under investigation.