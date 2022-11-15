Two injured after house explosion in Princeton

Two people were injured after a house fire caused by an explosion in Gibson County, Indiana on Tuesday.
Officials with Princeton Fire Territory said they were at the scene of a structure fire in the area of Hart Street and Clark Street around noon on Tuesday.
Authorities told our crew at the scene that two people were injured in an explosion that happened at the home, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.
Fire officials say that multiple streets have been closed off due to the incident. The public is being asked to avoid the area at this time if possible.
