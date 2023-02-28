Two injured in crash involving school bus in Evansville

Crews are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Evansville, Indiana.
Officials with uthorities were called to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Covert Avenue and Newburgh Road around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.
We're told at least one person on the bus was reportedly injured, but it's unclear if that was a student or the driver. In total, the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office said there were two minor injuries.
Few details are available right now, but our news crew is at the scene working to gather more information.
