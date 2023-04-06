Two juveniles charged after police chase stolen Mustang in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two juveniles are facing charges after multiple police chases involving a stolen car on Wednesday.
The Evansville Police Department says officers tried to pull over a black Mustang on Wednesday but that the driver took off, running a stop sign and a red light in the process.
EPD says the chase was ended but that officers were able to find the car in a neighborhood, leading to the driver taking off again.
Authorities say the stolen car was finally found parked behind construction on Hebron Avenue and Washington Avenue, where two juveniles were seen running away. Police say both of the juveniles were taken into custody.
The juvenile who was driving the stolen car was charged with multiple crimes including auto theft, resisting, and marijuana possession, EPD says. They say the passenger was also charged unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, and refusal to identify. Authorities say that in total, about 55 grams of drugs was found in the car.
Both suspects were taken to YCC, and the stolen Mustang was returned to its rightful owner.