Two people injured in Evansville apartment fire

  Updated
  • 0
Evansville apartment fire

EFD crews respond to an apartment fire on Friday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two people were injured in an apartment fire that happened in Evansville on Friday.

The fire broke out early Friday morning at some apartments on Sugar Mill Drive.

Evansville Fire Department crews were called to the apartment just before 7 a.m. after the people living there heard a smoke detector going off.

Firefighters arrived at the scene and found heavy black smoke. EFD says they were able to quickly find a fire in a bedroom and extinguish it in about 10 minutes from the time the call came in.

One person had first-degree burns on their hand, and another person was having trouble breathing.

EFD says the fire was contained to the apartment where it started, and that other adjoining apartments had to be ventilated for carbon monoxide.

The fire was ruled accidental.

