Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, Olmsted Lock and Dam, and Cairo.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh and Mount Vernon will fall below flood
by tomorrow afternoon, and crests are expected J.T Myers,
Shawneetown, Olmsted and Cairo by tonight.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late tonight.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late this evening and continue falling to 20.3 feet Sunday,
April 09.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

UE: $62M will go towards new 'Evansville Promise Neighborhood'

  • Updated
  • 0
UE University of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Education officials and city leaders joined the University of Evansville for an announcement on Thursday.

On Thursday, UE announced the creation of the new "Evansville Promise Neighborhood," or EPN.

UE says the Evansville Promise Neighborhood will be created through a $30 million federal grant secured by the University, in addition to nearly $32.5 million in funding matched by 23 partner agencies.

UE says the aim of the funding is to assist children and youth who are growing up in Promise Neighborhoods, providing them with access to outstanding schools as well as robust family and community support systems. They say the resources will help prepare them to achieve academic excellence, make the transition to college, and, ultimately, embark on a successful career.

The new Evansville Promise Neighborhood includes six schools: Evans Elementary School, Delaware Elementary School, Lincoln School, Bosse High School, Lodge Community School, and Glenwood Leadership Academy.

The major partners for the Evansville Promise Neighborhood are UE, EVSC, E-REP, and the Evansville Promise Zone.

You can watch Thursday's announcement from UE and other officials below.

