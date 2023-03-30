UE: $62M will go towards new 'Evansville Promise Neighborhood'

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Education officials and city leaders joined the University of Evansville for an announcement on Thursday.
On Thursday, UE announced the creation of the new "Evansville Promise Neighborhood," or EPN.
UE says the Evansville Promise Neighborhood will be created through a $30 million federal grant secured by the University, in addition to nearly $32.5 million in funding matched by 23 partner agencies.
UE says the aim of the funding is to assist children and youth who are growing up in Promise Neighborhoods, providing them with access to outstanding schools as well as robust family and community support systems. They say the resources will help prepare them to achieve academic excellence, make the transition to college, and, ultimately, embark on a successful career.
The new Evansville Promise Neighborhood includes six schools: Evans Elementary School, Delaware Elementary School, Lincoln School, Bosse High School, Lodge Community School, and Glenwood Leadership Academy.
The major partners for the Evansville Promise Neighborhood are UE, EVSC, E-REP, and the Evansville Promise Zone.
You can watch Thursday's announcement from UE and other officials below.