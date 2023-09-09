UE golf travels to Redbird Invitational to open season

EVANSVILLE Ind. (WEVV) — The University of Evansville women's golf team is ready to open the 2023-24 season at the Redbird Invitational.
Weibring Golf Club in Normal, Ill. will host the tournament, which is set for Sunday and Monday.
Day one features 36 holes before the final 18 are set for Monday.
A shotgun start opens play at 8:30 a.m. each day. This year’s field includes Illinois State, Bowling Green, Bradley, Drake, Eastern Illinois, Evansville, Illinois Wesleyan, Indiana State, IUPUI, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa, South Dakota, South Dakota State, St. Thomas and Valparaiso.