UE grad, creator of 'Roseanne' and 'Home Improvement,' returning to Evansville campus

A University of Evansville graduate and Evansville native who created and produced several big shows in television is coming back to the River City for an appearance.
The University says it's welcoming back '73 alum Matt Williams, who created and produced the hit series "Roseanna" and co-created the show "Home Improvement."
Williams will be at UE on Jan. 21 for "Glimpses: An Evening with Matt Williams."
The event will be held in the University's new John David Lutz Theatre Lab, with a reception held afterwards in the Matt Williams Lobby.
During the event, Williams will promote his upcoming book, "Glimpses," a collection of stories of hope, humanity, and humor.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased online, with livestream tickets also available for $25.
